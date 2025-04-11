Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Harleysville Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.32 and traded as low as $22.00. Harleysville Financial shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 23,046 shares changing hands.

Harleysville Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Harleysville Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 20.43%.

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

About Harleysville Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This is a boost from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.64%.

(Get Free Report)

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.