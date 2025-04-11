Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $10.68 Million Holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,305 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in KBR were worth $10,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,790,454 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $740,951,000 after purchasing an additional 68,588 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in KBR by 12,326.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,242,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,098,000 after buying an additional 3,216,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 87.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,805,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $162,503,000 after buying an additional 1,307,033 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of KBR by 14.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,416,531 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,876,000 after buying an additional 305,889 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth $104,033,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $48.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.73. KBR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $72.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

KBR Increases Dividend

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total transaction of $961,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,214,134.47. The trade was a 23.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of KBR from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on KBR from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on KBR from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on KBR from $75.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.86.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

