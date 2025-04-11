Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 138,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 58,118 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $9,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $99,683,000 after purchasing an additional 331,917 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 512,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,166,000 after acquiring an additional 6,180 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 86,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 25,724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,297 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $49.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.48 and a 1 year high of $141.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.97 and a beta of 1.94.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Barclays decreased their price objective on Enphase Energy from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Enphase Energy from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.69 target price on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.79.

In related news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 1,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.32, for a total value of $83,519.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,139.68. The trade was a 1.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $6,126,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,881,760 shares in the company, valued at $115,276,617.60. The trade was a 5.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

