Alliancebernstein L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 146,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $10,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 27,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Voya Financial by 121.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 15,630 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Voya Financial by 105.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 349,080 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,027,000 after purchasing an additional 178,777 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 27,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $55.93 on Friday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $52.43 and a one year high of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.30.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 8.29%. On average, analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VOYA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

