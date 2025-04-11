Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 753 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Agree Realty by 664.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 590,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,625,000 after purchasing an additional 513,571 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Agree Realty by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 483,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,086,000 after buying an additional 15,279 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp bought a new stake in Agree Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC opened at $72.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of 40.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.81. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $54.78 and a 52 week high of $78.39.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.61. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 30.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.256 per share. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 170.22%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ADC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Agree Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

