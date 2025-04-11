Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 91,804 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 60.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $6,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on STLD shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Steel Dynamics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BNP Paribas raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Steel Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $117.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.72. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.17 and a 1 year high of $155.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.33). Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Steel Dynamics Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Steel Dynamics

In related news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 23,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.67, for a total value of $3,184,810.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,448,593.80. The trade was a 16.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

Featured Stories

