Wellington Management Group LLP Purchases 67,695 Shares of Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Free Report) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 67,695 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Investar were worth $5,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Investar by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Investar by 851.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 12,815 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Investar by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Investar by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

ISTR opened at $15.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Investar Holding Co. has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $24.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.96 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.12.

Investar ( NASDAQ:ISTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.26. Investar had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 12.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Investar Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ISTR shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Investar in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th.

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in south Louisiana, southeast Texas, and Alabama in the United States. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit and credit cards; internet, mobile, and video banking services; and reciprocal deposit products.

