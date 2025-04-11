Piper Sandler Cuts MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target to $213.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $220.00 to $213.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on MKTX. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on MarketAxess from $189.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on MarketAxess from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded MarketAxess from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.11.

MarketAxess Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $210.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.51. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $186.84 and a 52-week high of $296.68. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.12.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 41.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MKTX. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allianz SE purchased a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 495.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 13,900.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

