Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 929,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coeur Mining in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. ZEGA Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Coeur Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. acquired a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 63.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Thomas S. Whelan acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $52,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 668,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,362.50. This trade represents a 1.52 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Coeur Mining stock opened at $5.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.83. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.63 and a beta of 1.35.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 5.59%. The company had revenue of $305.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.32 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on CDE. TD Securities assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Cormark raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.50 price target on shares of Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $8.50 to $8.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.10.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

