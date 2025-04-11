Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 128,195 Shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 952,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,195 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Radiant Logistics were worth $6,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 877.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,490,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337,841 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Radiant Logistics by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,187,000 after purchasing an additional 518,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Radiant Logistics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,565,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,187,000 after purchasing an additional 177,990 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 15.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 896,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 123,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Radiant Logistics by 60.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 86,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,556 shares during the last quarter. 53.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radiant Logistics Stock Performance

RLGT stock opened at $5.77 on Friday. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.83 and a twelve month high of $7.94. The firm has a market cap of $271.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Radiant Logistics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Radiant Logistics news, CFO Todd Macomber sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $227,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,377,316.32. This represents a 14.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Radiant Logistics Profile

(Free Report)

Radiant Logistics, Inc, a third-party logistics company, provides technology-enabled global transportation and value-added logistics solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers domestic, international air, and ocean freight forwarding services; and freight brokerage services, including truckload and intermodal services.

Featured Articles

