The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Purchased by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC – Free Report) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 632,365 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 212,216 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $7,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FLIC. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First of Long Island by 124.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of First of Long Island by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of First of Long Island in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 48.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First of Long Island Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of First of Long Island stock opened at $10.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $242.19 million, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.50 and a 200 day moving average of $12.80. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52-week low of $9.30 and a 52-week high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

First of Long Island Dividend Announcement

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.10). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 9.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.85%. First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLIC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First of Long Island from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.04 to $16.56 in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First of Long Island in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

