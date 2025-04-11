Wellington Management Group LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 59,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $7,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,651,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,058,000 after purchasing an additional 89,298 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Royal Gold by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,321,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,454,000 after buying an additional 33,151 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Gold by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,843,000 after acquiring an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,009,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 302,206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,846,000 after acquiring an additional 194,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of Royal Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,612.80. This trade represents a 12.20 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $154.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Shares of RGLD opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.77. Royal Gold, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $173.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.28.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.17. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 46.15%. Equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

