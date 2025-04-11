Federated Hermes Inc. Has $8.05 Million Stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 541,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $8,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XHR. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 500.6% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2,492.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XHR opened at $9.71 on Friday. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $8.55 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The company has a market cap of $985.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.27.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.34. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.86% and a net margin of 2.37%. The company had revenue of $261.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is an increase from Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 373.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

