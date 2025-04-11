Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 176,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,537 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $7,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in POR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,538.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 352.4% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Portland General Electric from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.78.

Portland General Electric Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $41.68 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $40.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.65.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $824.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.17 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.80%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total value of $56,815.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,587.20. This represents a 4.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

