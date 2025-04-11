Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,869 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 181,634 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in AECOM were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 390.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in AECOM by 821.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on AECOM from $128.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AECOM from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of AECOM from $129.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of AECOM from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.38.

Shares of NYSE:ACM opened at $93.19 on Friday. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $82.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $96.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.03.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.21. AECOM had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 26.84%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AECOM will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. AECOM’s payout ratio is currently 29.55%.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

