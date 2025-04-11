Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 66,435 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $7,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Stock Performance

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock opened at $37.32 on Friday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.13 and a 52 week high of $84.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $660.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average of $53.27.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.37%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Company Profile

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

