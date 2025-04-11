AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,481,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 617,365 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $389,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,207,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,132,222,000 after acquiring an additional 58,777 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,555,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,268 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,895,000 after acquiring an additional 50,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $116,265,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 721,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,392,000 after acquiring an additional 111,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (down from $200.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of AptarGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AptarGroup from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.60.

Shares of AptarGroup stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $178.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $146.28 and a 200-day moving average of $157.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.59.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.24. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 10.45%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.49%.

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

