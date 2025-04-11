Federated Hermes Inc. Has $10.35 Million Stock Holdings in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 631,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,945 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $10,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPNT. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of SiriusPoint by 172.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 133,331 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SiriusPoint by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SiriusPoint by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,284,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,769,000 after purchasing an additional 115,868 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SiriusPoint by 122.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiriusPoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. 52.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DOWLING & PARTN upgraded SiriusPoint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

SiriusPoint Price Performance

Shares of SPNT opened at $15.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.72. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $17.99.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.49). SiriusPoint had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $612.80 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity at SiriusPoint

In related news, Director Daniel S. Loeb sold 4,106,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.71, for a total value of $56,301,911.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,428,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,257,989.68. This trade represents a 30.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SiriusPoint Profile

SiriusPoint Ltd. provides multi-line insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance, and Insurance & Services. The Reinsurance segment provides aviation and space, accident and health, casualty, credit, marine and energy, property to insurance and reinsurance companies, government entities, and other risk bearing vehicles.

