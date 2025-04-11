Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,872 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,425,519,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,382,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,061,000 after buying an additional 1,991,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,183,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,136,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,975 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 11,112,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,338,156,000 after acquiring an additional 921,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mufg Securities Canada LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,160,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,373,000 after acquiring an additional 904,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $109.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.20. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52-week low of $95.84 and a 52-week high of $128.05. The company has a market cap of $155.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.82.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a $1.0251 dividend. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.96%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

