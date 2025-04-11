Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Levi Strauss & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:LEVI opened at $14.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $12.17 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.45.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 24th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 58.43%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $76,821.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 100,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,221.28. This represents a 4.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEVI. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 114,442 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,151 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 67.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,090 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,103 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

