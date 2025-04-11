Truist Financial Has Lowered Expectations for Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Stock Price

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Truist Financial from $141.00 to $130.00 in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.14.

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock opened at $114.74 on Tuesday. Jacobs Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $156.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.79.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 4.28%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.39%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 10,250.0% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 394.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

