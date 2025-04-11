Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral Rating

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $12.50.

Separately, Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Guild from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Guild Trading Up 4.5 %

Guild Announces Dividend

Shares of Guild stock opened at $13.09 on Tuesday. Guild has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.57 million, a PE ratio of -8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Guild’s payout ratio is currently 64.94%.

Institutional Trading of Guild

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Guild by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,517,000 after buying an additional 95,327 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Guild by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 674,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,848 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its position in Guild by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 628,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 31,540 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guild by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 344,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Guild by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 125,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 101,209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.52% of the company’s stock.

Guild Company Profile

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

