Piper Sandler Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock Price

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $50.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Samsara from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Samsara in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 7th. Craig Hallum reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

IOT opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. Samsara has a 1 year low of $27.14 and a 1 year high of $61.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of -79.44 and a beta of 1.71.

In related news, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 56,474 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $2,447,018.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,037,415.81. This trade represents a 32.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Horowitz Lsv Fund I. Andreessen sold 292,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $10,015,310.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,563,113 shares of company stock worth $66,802,508 in the last three months. 60.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Samsara by 262.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Samsara in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Samsara by 290.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

