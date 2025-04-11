Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.
VSTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS
Institutional Trading of Vestis
Vestis Trading Down 8.2 %
NYSE VSTS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.55. Vestis has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80.
Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.
Vestis Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.
Vestis Company Profile
Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vestis
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Joby Aviation: Operational Momentum vs. Market Sentiment
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Broadcom’s Big Outperformance Shows Strength Amid Tariff Decline
- Airline Stocks – Top Airline Stocks to Buy Now
- Carvana: Can Turnaround Strength Outdrive Market Headwinds?
Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.