Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

VSTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Vestis from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vestis from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Vestis from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Vestis during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Vestis during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vestis by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vestis by 548.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vestis by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VSTS opened at $7.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 98.57 and a beta of 1.55. Vestis has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $19.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Vestis had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Vestis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

