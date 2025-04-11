O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 29,878 Shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 29,878 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Star Bulk Carriers were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 177.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Price Performance

SBLK stock opened at $13.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.01. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $27.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The shipping company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.08). Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 4th. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is 12.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBLK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com cut Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.05.

Star Bulk Carriers Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 116 dry bulk vessels with combined carrying capacity of 13.1 million deadweight tonnage (dwt) consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels with carrying capacities between 53,489 dwt and 209,537 dwt.

