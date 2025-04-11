Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 32.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,948 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 8,032 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,501,382 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $333,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,042 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,810,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $709,300,000 after purchasing an additional 160,711 shares in the last quarter. World Equity Group Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. World Equity Group Inc. now owns 25,602 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 11,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,087 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,572,000 after buying an additional 8,326 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 5.8 %

NYSE LVS opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.18 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.20. The firm has a market cap of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 45.82% and a net margin of 12.80%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $64.50 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Macquarie raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.42.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People’s Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

See Also

