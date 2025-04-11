Insider Buying: Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Acquires A$11,265.90 in Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Free Report) insider Julian Challingsworth purchased 23,970 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.47 ($0.29) per share, for a total transaction of A$11,265.90 ($6,997.45).

Julian Challingsworth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Julian Challingsworth acquired 1,129 shares of Spirit Technology Solutions stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.46 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$519.34 ($322.57).

Spirit Technology Solutions Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $103.03 million, a P/E ratio of -54.54 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.04, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

About Spirit Technology Solutions

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of collaboration and communication, cyber security, and managed information technology (IT) services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Collaboration and Communication, Cyber Security, and Managed Services (IT&T). The Collaboration and Communication segment provides voice, managed service, and data and office technology solutions for small businesses.

