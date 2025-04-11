Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Price Target Raised to $100.00

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $110.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.10.

Goosehead Insurance stock opened at $111.03 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance has a one year low of $50.47 and a one year high of $130.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.21, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

In related news, Chairman Mark Evan Jones sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.04, for a total value of $4,761,600.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,727.04. The trade was a 50.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Mcconnon sold 205,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.35, for a total transaction of $24,876,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 339,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,138,620.80. This represents a 37.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 308,812 shares of company stock worth $37,392,258. Company insiders own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Goosehead Insurance by 78,116.7% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 11,900.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 72,119 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth about $3,641,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 11,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 128,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,774,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

