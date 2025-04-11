Insider Selling: Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Insider Sells $347,940.00 in Stock

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total transaction of $347,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,122,509.56. The trade was a 1.62 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Roblox Stock Performance

NYSE:RBLX opened at $56.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Roblox from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.22.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Roblox

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roblox by 83.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth $39,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.