Graham Lyon Acquires 2,945,296 Shares of Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU) Stock

Sound Energy plc (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) insider Graham Lyon bought 2,945,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £29,452.96 ($38,230.74).

Sound Energy Price Performance

SOU opened at GBX 0.74 ($0.01) on Friday. Sound Energy plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.30 ($0.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.72 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.23, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of £15.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Sound Energy alerts:

Sound Energy (LON:SOU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 10th. The company reported GBX (6.28) (($0.08)) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Sound Energy plc will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

About Sound Energy

Sound Energy is an upstream gas company with assets in Morocco, listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. Sound energy is focussed on providing lower carbon footprint fuels, powering the region’s energy transition through cash generative developments.

Sound Energy is developing Phase 1 of its operations in the Tendrara production concession, a Micro LNG facility to supply gas to Moroccan industry.

Further Reading

