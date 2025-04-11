Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 478,043 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 968,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 478,043 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $12,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AES by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AES by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in shares of AES by 18,047.1% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 6,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,136 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AES by 95.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in AES by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AES. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of AES in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of AES from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AES from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on AES from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Shares of NYSE AES opened at $10.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.29. The AES Co. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. AES had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 8.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be given a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 1st. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.54%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

