Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,469 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in CDW were worth $12,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CDW by 9.6% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CDW by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in CDW by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,156,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CDW by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,481,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $785,635,000 after buying an additional 31,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in CDW by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

CDW Trading Down 8.0 %

NASDAQ:CDW opened at $146.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $137.31 and a 52 week high of $249.33.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CDW. Barclays lifted their target price on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CDW

CDW Profile

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.