KeyCorp Cuts Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Price Target to $125.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $158.00 to $125.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.39.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

NYSE EMR opened at $99.66 on Tuesday. Emerson Electric has a 12-month low of $90.06 and a 12-month high of $134.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day moving average is $119.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.5275 per share. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 50.36%.

Institutional Trading of Emerson Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Vega Investment Solutions bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

See Also

