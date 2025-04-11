First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FHN has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on First Horizon in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their target price on First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.30.

First Horizon Stock Performance

First Horizon stock opened at $16.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.60. First Horizon has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $22.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 109,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.13, for a total transaction of $2,323,877.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,861,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,330,980.53. This represents a 5.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 8.4% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 27,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in First Horizon by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Horizon by 18.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,236,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,116,486 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the third quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 15.7% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 42,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,763 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

