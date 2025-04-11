Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,837 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,837 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $11,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,291,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,263,000 after acquiring an additional 121,845 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,983,000 after purchasing an additional 60,588 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,256,000 after purchasing an additional 19,290 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,166,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,322,000 after buying an additional 120,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,169,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HOMB opened at $25.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200-day moving average is $28.81. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.02). Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 27.39% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $258.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.61%.

In other news, CEO John W. Allison acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.76 per share, for a total transaction of $307,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,693,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,122,278.32. The trade was a 0.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

