Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Stock Holdings Lifted by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its position in Trimble by 722.2% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Trimble by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. 93.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trimble Stock Performance

Shares of TRMB opened at $58.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Trimble Inc. has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $77.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRMB has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Trimble from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra raised shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Trimble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Insider Transactions at Trimble

In other Trimble news, VP Jennifer Allison sold 3,571 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $266,932.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,985.75. The trade was a 53.08 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 5,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $411,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,421 shares of company stock worth $831,683. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Stories

