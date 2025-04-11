iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 40.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,537,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,146,000 after buying an additional 133,265 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,687,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,645,000 after acquiring an additional 29,499 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,154,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,096,000 after purchasing an additional 340,267 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,139,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,205,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,881,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,477,000 after buying an additional 389,972 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.9 %

IWP stock opened at $111.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $99.85 and a twelve month high of $139.68.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

