O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 91 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graham by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Graham by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Graham by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 29th.

Graham stock opened at $904.41 on Friday. Graham Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $683.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,003.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $944.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $901.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 17th. Graham’s payout ratio is presently 4.37%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

