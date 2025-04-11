Aviva PLC Invests $576,000 in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 76,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 169,761 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter worth $2,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 567,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after buying an additional 71,291 shares during the period. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com during the fourth quarter valued at $751,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its holdings in LegalZoom.com by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 545,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 55,336 shares during the period. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

Shares of LZ stock opened at $7.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.14. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.33 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 56.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.13.

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

