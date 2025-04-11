MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.87.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upped their target price on MasTec from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on MasTec from $175.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on MasTec in a research report on Monday, March 31st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of MasTec in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company.

MasTec Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of MTZ opened at $115.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. MasTec has a 52-week low of $82.29 and a 52-week high of $166.95. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 102.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.14 and a 200 day moving average of $133.06.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. MasTec had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 8.27%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ernst N. Csiszar sold 2,517 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $331,312.71. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,490. This trade represents a 9.86 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasTec

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in MasTec by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,393 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 2.8% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in MasTec by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in MasTec by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

About MasTec

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

See Also

