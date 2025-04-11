UBS Group Cuts Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $158.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $196.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.75.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $156.75 on Tuesday. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 1 year low of $145.79 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $176.03 and its 200 day moving average is $190.80.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.06. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ODFL. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 518.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

