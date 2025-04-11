Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EIX shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Edison International from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 29,911 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its position in Edison International by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 285.3% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

EIX stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Edison International has a twelve month low of $49.06 and a twelve month high of $88.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.35.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. Research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be issued a $0.8275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.30%.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

