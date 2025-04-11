NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $231.64.

Several research firms have recently commented on NICE. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on NICE from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of NICE from $279.00 to $228.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $286.00 to $226.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price (down from $215.00) on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

Shares of NICE opened at $149.03 on Friday. NICE has a 1 year low of $137.19 and a 1 year high of $243.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $155.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.14.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $721.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.47 million. NICE had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 16.18%. Sell-side analysts predict that NICE will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the fourth quarter worth $313,808,000. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $70,465,000. New South Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NICE in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,980,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in NICE by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 606,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,981,000 after purchasing an additional 296,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NICE during the 4th quarter worth about $31,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.34% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for the customer engagement market; and smart self service enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

