Wells Fargo & Company Has Lowered Expectations for L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Price

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report published on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LHX. Barclays dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $291.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.56.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LHX

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.04 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies has a twelve month low of $193.09 and a twelve month high of $265.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.78.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 13.11%. On average, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at L3Harris Technologies

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Jon Rambeau sold 3,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $718,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,122. This represents a 53.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 1,783 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.48, for a total value of $377,068.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,475,517.60. The trade was a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 336.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.