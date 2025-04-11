Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Price

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SCHW. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $96.00 to $94.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $73.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Charles Schwab has a 52-week low of $61.01 and a 52-week high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 30.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 36.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In related news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total transaction of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. The trade was a 5.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total value of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 513,081 shares of company stock worth $41,903,066. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,578,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,516,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,384 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,901,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,742,000 after buying an additional 760,043 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 15.0% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,261,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,644,674,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157,923 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,455,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,513,894,000 after acquiring an additional 265,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,289,544,000. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Featured Articles

