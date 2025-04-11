Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

FNF opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.17. Fidelity National Financial has a 1-year low of $46.85 and a 1-year high of $66.72. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $158,386,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,490,000 after buying an additional 764,958 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,437,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 715,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.