Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $69.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.60.
Fidelity National Financial Trading Down 1.6 %
Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 43.01%.
Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Financial
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FNF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $158,386,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,199,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,490,000 after buying an additional 764,958 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,437,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,689,000 after acquiring an additional 715,070 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 135.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,543,000 after acquiring an additional 672,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 8,302.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 626,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,783,000 after acquiring an additional 619,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
About Fidelity National Financial
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.
