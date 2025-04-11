Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Buys ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Stock

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in ServiceNow stock on March 13th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

ServiceNow Trading Down 5.1 %

Shares of NOW stock opened at $784.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $880.00 and its 200 day moving average is $973.99.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.67. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. Research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ServiceNow

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 4,465 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,555,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 15.5% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in ServiceNow by 69.1% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 192.2% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 455 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,058.54, for a total transaction of $481,635.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,200.58. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,017.55, for a total transaction of $341,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,408,026.60. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,351 shares of company stock valued at $20,050,076. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,048.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,210.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,150.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on ServiceNow from $1,175.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,073.93.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

