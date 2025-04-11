Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Purchases Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently bought shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NU stock on March 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 3/11/2025.

NU Trading Down 6.1 %

NU stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.01 and a 1-year high of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.56 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NU

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. NU had a return on equity of 30.99% and a net margin of 17.12%. Equities analysts anticipate that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at about $447,762,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of NU by 2,193.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,109,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,611,000 after purchasing an additional 17,319,681 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NU by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,597,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,935,000 after purchasing an additional 16,638,397 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,209,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in NU by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 224,979,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,786,000 after acquiring an additional 14,875,891 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of NU from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on NU from $15.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.36.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

NU Company Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

