Rep. Robert Bresnahan, Jr. Sells Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. (R-Pennsylvania) recently sold shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO). In a filing disclosed on April 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Broadcom stock on March 11th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “JP MORGAN BROKERAGE ACCOUNT #2” account.

Representative Robert Bresnahan, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) on 3/17/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) on 3/13/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SEA (NYSE:SE) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) on 3/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) on 3/11/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 3/11/2025.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $172.30 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.76 and a 12-month high of $251.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.33 and its 200-day moving average is $195.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, April 7th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Broadcom

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 1,019.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,182,409 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,238,966,000 after buying an additional 6,540,800 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,680 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 3,892.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after acquiring an additional 16,933 shares during the period. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $120,578,041.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Broadcom from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho cut their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their price target on Broadcom from $205.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.48.

About Representative Bresnahan

Rob Bresnahan Jr. (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Bresnahan (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Pennsylvania’s 8th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Rob Bresnahan Jr. was born in Kingston, Pennsylvania. He earned a B.S. in business administration, management and operations from the University of Scranton in 2012. His career experience includes working as the chief financial officer and CEO of a family business, an electrical contracting company.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

