AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL) Insider Purchases A$13,523.89 in Stock

AF Legal Group Limited (ASX:AFL – Get Free Report) insider Peter Johns acquired 117,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,523.89 ($8,399.93).

Peter Johns also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Peter Johns bought 255,775 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$28,135.25 ($17,475.31).

On Wednesday, March 26th, Peter Johns purchased 270,000 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$31,050.00 ($19,285.71).

On Friday, March 28th, Peter Johns acquired 160,000 shares of AF Legal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.12 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$18,400.00 ($11,428.57).

AF Legal Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.76, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.67.

About AF Legal Group

AF Legal Group Limited operates as a family and relationship law firm in Australia. It provides advice to clients related to divorce, separation, property, and children’s matters, as well as ancillary services, such as litigation. The company was formerly known as Navigator Resources Limited and changed its name to AF Legal Group Limited in May 2019.

